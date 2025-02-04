Beyonce finally wins top album at Grammys

LOS ANGELES

Beyonce on Sunday finally won the Grammy for the year's best album for her culture-shaking "Cowboy Carter," as rapper Kendrick Lamar posted a clean sweep on a night that served as a love letter to fire-ravaged Los Angeles.

Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter emerged as big winners at the performance-heavy gala, while heavyweights Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish went home empty-handed.

Beyonce's win for "Cowboy Carter" now makes her the most nominated, most decorated artist at the awards show ever — as well as the first Black woman to claim the top prize in this century.

The triumph was all the more relevant as the 43-year-old's ambitious, historically rooted album elevated and showcased the work of Black artists in country music, whose rich contributions the industry has repeatedly sidelined.

"I just feel very full and very honored," she said, her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy cheering from the crowd of A-listers at Crypto.com Arena.

She dedicated the prize to Linda Martell, a pioneering Black country musician featured on the album.

"I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors," Beyonce said.

The win brought Beyonce's total Grammys on the night to three: She also won for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, and snagged the best country album trophy.

Lamar, Chappell Roan own the stage

Hip-hop laureate Lamar cleaned up thanked to his smash diss track "Not Like Us," one of a series of songs from the Los Angeles-area native that skewer rap rival Drake.

He won in all five categories in which he was nominated, including Record and Song of the Year. He lost only to himself — he was twice up for two of the rap genre prizes.

"Nothing more powerful than rap music," the 37-year-old Lamar said in accepting the top song trophy. "We are the culture."

Lamar dedicated his best record win to his hometown, which is still reeling from the fires that razed whole neighborhoods and left thousands of people displaced.

The coveted prize for Best New Artist went to Chappell Roan, capping a meteoric year for the Midwestern artist who went from struggling singer to music's It girl seemingly overnight.

But in a powerful acceptance speech, she recounted how it wasn't always easy — she was dropped from her label during the pandemic and struggled to find work.

Roan demanded that labels provide artists with a "livable wage and health care."

Doechii emerged as another big winner, becoming just the third woman to ever win the prize for best rap album. The second-ever winner, Cardi B, presented her with the prize.

"Anything is possible," Doechii said as she accepted the trophy through tears, speaking directly to Black girls and women like herself.

Sabrina Carpenter won for best pop vocal album, her second award of the night that followed a slapstick, Old Hollywood-inspired performance of her nominated hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

And Shakira scooped Best Latin Pop Album, before delivering a jaw-dropping performance of her classics and new work, gyrating around the room.

'Love you, LA'

Sunday's gala was an homage to the city of Los Angeles. Yet it was not a somber evening but rather one of warmth, celebrating first responders while urging donations. Host Trevor Noah said at least $7 million was raised from viewers for wildfire relief.

Top LA County firefighters presented Beyonce with her big award, while students who lost their schools sang with Stevie Wonder on "We Are The World" as part of the tribute to the late music powerhouse Quincy Jones.

The show opened with a supergroup including Sheryl Crow and John Legend performing Randy Newman's track "I Love LA," while Eilish sang her hit "Birds of a Feather" in an LA Dodgers baseball cap.

Key winners for the Grammy Awards

Album of the Year: "Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce

Record of the Year: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Die with a Smile - Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rap Album: "Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii

Best Rap Song: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Video: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Brat" - Charli XCX

Best Rock Album: "Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Performance: "Now and Then" - The Beatles

Best Country Album: "Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce

Best Country Solo Performance: "It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "II Most Wanted" - Beyonce ft. Miley Cyrus

Best African Music Performance: "Love Me JeJe" - Tems