Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour coming to theaters soon

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour coming to theaters soon

NEW YORK
Beyoncés Renaissance World Tour coming to theaters soon

A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced on Oct. 2.

The film adds a second blockbuster from a music superstar to a fall slate of movies that's been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors' strike. Like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which debuts Oct. 13, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said.

Beyoncé's previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film “Homecoming," which captured her Coachella performance in 2018. In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50 percent of ticket sales.

The film charts Beyoncé's tour on behalf of her 2022 Grammy-winning album “Renaissance.” It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, in May to the finale Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," reads the film's description.

Beyonce released a trailer on her Instagram account with the message: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
Scientists unlock secrets of ancient Roman and Mayan buildings

Scientists unlock secrets of ancient Roman and Mayan buildings
Four museums to be visited for free for 100 days

Four museums to be visited for free for 100 days
Economic difficulties 2,400 years ago revealed

Economic difficulties 2,400 years ago revealed
Beckham reveals 1998 World Cup red card still hurts

Beckham reveals 1998 World Cup red card still hurts
3 scientists win Nobel Prize for work on electrons in atoms

3 scientists win Nobel Prize for work on electrons in atoms
‘Göbeklitepe discoveries never end,’ says head of excavations

‘Göbeklitepe discoveries never end,’ says head of excavations
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.