Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard's country music chart

LOS ANGELES

Beyoncé made history once again: The superstar singer has become the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.

The Grammy winner achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Feb. 11 during the Super Bowl along with her other single "16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé's upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii," on March 29. It's a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance," which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

The country chart achievements come after an online firestorm last week around Texas Hold ‘Em’s categorization as a country track.

A country radio station in Oklahoma initially declined to play a request for Beyoncé’s new single, though they later changed their tune after a viral campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The station said that they hadn’t yet been served the file for the track from Beyoncé’s label when they received the request. Texas Hold ‘Em is now officially being promoted to country radio, according to Billboard.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.