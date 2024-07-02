BET Awards 2024 presented

BET Awards 2024 presented

LOS ANGELES
BET Awards 2024 presented

The BET Awards 2024, hosted by Taraji P Henson, celebrated the best in Black entertainment, across music, film, television and sports on June 30 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

After introductions by Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, Usher accepted the award from music executive L.A. Reid.

Earlier in the night, Will Smith stood in a circle of fire, joined by Fridayy and the gospel choir Sunday Service, to make the live debut of his latest single, “You Can Make It.”

“I don’t know who needs this right now,” Smith opened his set. “But I am here to tell you, you can make it.”

The forthcoming presidential election was a huge topic of conversation throughout the show. After Childish Gambino presented Killer Mike with the album of the year award for “Michael,” the rapper used his acceptance speech to address his Grammys arrest and voting.

“Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I want to tell you, look at God. ’Cause I’m back, baby. I’m back and I’m winning,” he said in his speech. Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammys earlier this year over a physical altercation he said was caused by an “over-zealous” security guard; he was not charged over the incident.

“They going to tell you who we vote for is important,” he continued his speech, “And it is who we vote for on the big stage. It’s important, but it’s more important you know who your city council person is, who your prosecutor is.”

Megan Thee Stallion opened the show by emerging from an egg — a metaphor for her a new musical rebirth — before diving into with an energetic medley of her new singles “Hiss" and “Boa.”

Tyla, the Johannesburg , South African amapiano superstar, won two honors on the show, starting with best international act.

Monét, who earlier this year won the Grammy for best new artist, made her BET debut and set a high bar for performances, condensing a full set into a few mins with three costume changes and a pair of songs, “On My Mama” and “Alright.”

Best female R&B/pop artist went to SZA and best actress to Regina King, both of whom were not in attendance; the BET HER award went to Monét for “On My Mama.” She brought her mother up to accept it.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Napoleon pistols up for auction

Napoleon pistols up for auction
Barbie that went to space to go on display in London

Barbie that went to space to go on display in London
Dont camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties

Don't camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties
Centuries-old finds unearthed in İnebolu

Centuries-old finds unearthed in İnebolu
Slow art: The master illuminator of Tehran

Slow art: The master illuminator of Tehran
Anthony Mackies own super power is swimming with sharks

Anthony Mackie's own super power is swimming with sharks
German pianist holds open-air concerts in Antalya for world peace

German pianist holds open-air concerts in Antalya for world peace
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿