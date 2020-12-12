Beşiktaş to face Alanyaspor for 4th successive win

  • December 12 2020 07:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş seek their fourth consecutive win in the Süper Lig as they will face the leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Dec. 13.

Alanyaspor surprised fans with remarkable from this season to top the league with 23 points, however they lost their last matches, unable to increase the gap between title chasers Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

Having collected 19 points, Beşiktaş look to remain their impressive performance by sealing fourth successive victory at Bahçeşehir Okullari Stadium on matchday 12.

Fenerbahçe, currently in third place, will host Yeni Malatyaspor at Ülker Stadium on Saturday while Medipol Başakşehir will face Gaziantep FK at home on Sunday.

Turkey,

