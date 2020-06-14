Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş suffered a shocking defeat to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in their first Super Lig match after the league resumed play after halting activities due to the coronavirus.

The away team took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Sinan Gümüş and Amilton.

In the second half, Adem Ljajic came off the bench to score for Beşiktaş in the 68th minute but efforts failed to capture a point in the rest of match.

Antalyaspor boosted its points to 33 while Beşiktaş collected 44 points in 27 matches, 12 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Turkish Super Lig restarted from coronavirus measures on June 12 following the suspension of the league in March.

Matches are played without fans.

June 13's results in the Super Lig:

Medipol Başakşehir - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-0

Beşiktaş - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-2

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Kasımpaşa: 1-2