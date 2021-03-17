Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 

Vincent Aboubakar netted the opener for the home side in the 17th minute at Beşiktaş's Vodafone Park, while Domagoj Vida scored a header five minutes later to double the lead in the first half.

In the second half, visitors came from behind with Deniz Turuc and Giuliano's goals and the match went into extra time.

Cyle Larin scored the winning goal in the 102nd minute to send the Black Eagles into the final.




