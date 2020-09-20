Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor
ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 19.
Cyle Larin's goal gave a 1-0 lead to home team in the 33rd minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.
Antalyaspor equalized the game with Gökdeniz Bayrakdar's goal in the 85th minute, ending the match 1-1.
Saturday's results
Gençlerbirliği- Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0
Yukatel Denizlispor - Trabzonspor: 0-0
Beşiktaş - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-1
Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 2-0