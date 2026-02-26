Bejart Ballet's iconic Bolero ignites Istanbul

Bejart Ballet Lausanne began its new international tour in Istanbul, closing all four performances with the iconic “Bolero.” Maurice Bejart’s 1961 choreography remains the most famous interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s renowned piece.

On stage, a single dancer performs on a 4.5-meter-wide red table, surrounded by 36 dancers who glide slowly in a circle. The performance is marked by ritualistic intensity: the soloist represents the melody, knowing from the start that he or she will “die,” while the ensemble acts like a closing, lethal force.

Artistic director Julien Favreau described the piece as the ultimate achievement for a dancer, noting the physical and mental demands. Maintaining energy through the relentless crescendo and memorizing choreography with minimal musical variation are major challenges.

Originally created for a female soloist, the role was adapted in 1979 for Jorge Donn and today rotates between three women, with a male dancer expected to join soon. Past performers include Patrick Dupont, Nicolas Le Riche, and Hugo Marchand.

Istanbul audiences also saw Bejart’s interpretation of The Firebird and a new work, “Oskar,” inspired by Oscar Chacon’s life. The frenetic piece brings nearly the entire 40-member ensemble on stage, exploring the struggles of a solitary artist.

 

Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe
