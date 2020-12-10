Bears storm village in Black Sea province

RİZE - Demirören News Agency

Some bears came from the wild to the Çiçekli village in the Çamlıhemşin district of the Black Sea province of Rize and destroyed around 25 houses in the Kale village while looking for food.

“The bears damaged the doors and the windows with their claws and shattered whatever they found inside the houses,” said Mehmet Ali Yanmışoğlu, the muhtar (local head) of the village.

According to him, there was nobody in the village at the time of the bears’ attack.

“When the snow began, we left our houses to go to the city center. At the weekend, we came back to our houses in the village for a check,” added Yanmışoğlu.

Cevahir Tonyalı, a local man who has a house in the village, was shocked to see what he witnessed. “Most of the doors of the houses were broken. Even the metal barriers that we had put in front of the houses were torn apart,” noted Tonyalı.

Another villager, Rabia Karanfil, said that the bears looted the kitchens of her house. “The bears were surely looking for food. Because the kitchens especially were damaged,” she said, adding that there were lucky.

“The traces were new. I mean, maybe they left and then we came to the village. Maybe if we had come earlier, we could have encountered them.”