Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

A bear has passed out after eating too much of the “mad honey” in the hives of the beekeepers in the Black Sea province of Düzce’s Yığılca district.

Upon the notification of the beekeepers producing mad honey in the forest in Yığılca’s Karakaş village, who realized that there was an unconscious bear next to their hives and that the hives were broken into pieces, the teams from the Regional Directorate of Forestry came to the region.

The beekeepers, who guessed that it passed out by eating too much honey, took a video of the bear’s stupor while waiting in the team’s vehicle.

Being left in the forest after it’s health being checked, the bear disappeared after regaining consciousness.

Mad honey is produced by bees who feed on specific plants, which grow in mountainous regions like those surrounding the Black Sea.

People have used mad honey for centuries for recreational, medicinal, and military purposes. Low doses cause euphoria and light headedness, while high doses cause hallucinations and, in rare cases, death.