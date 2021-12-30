BCCT signs MoU with SME center in Newcastle

ANKARA
The British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey (BCCT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Britain’s Small to Medium Enterprise Center of Excellence in order to further strengthen the economic and commercial relations between the north east region of England and Turkey.

The MoU was signed in Newcastle on the occasion of a visit by BCCT head Chris Gaunt to the region. With the formalization of the partnership between the two institutions through this MoU, the parties will create a new avenue to explore and further develop the existing potential for commercial cooperation in terms of bilateral trade and investment.

Gaunt emphasized that he is confident that this agreement will form the basis for mutually beneficial cooperation and new commercial partnerships with local and overseas businesses in the future.

SME Center of Excellence Director Ammar Mirza said that they look to the future with great optimism and that this agreement will further strengthen the relations of the region with the business world in Turkey. Export links in the region will proactively contribute to commercial growth and create opportunities for new cooperation with other overseas countries, he added.

The SME Center of Excellence provides business support for SMEs across the United Kingdom through tailored support packages and advice. Thanks to its network of experts and consultants, it operates with the goal of providing the right support at the right time to all business owners to help them survive and thrive.

There is potential for investment, job creation and market development in various sectors in the north east region of England. For instance, the region also boasts a multi-million pound International Space Station project and 10,200 square feet office development projects near Newcastle International Airport. These project will help SMEs grow and benefit from export routes, while also offering new opportunities for overseas trade.

