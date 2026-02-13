BBC to cut costs by 10 percent as 'financial pressures' bite

LONDON
The BBC has said it expects to make further savings of around 10 percent of its costs over the next three years in answer to "substantial financial pressures."

The British broadcaster did not specify the amount it aims to save, but other U.K. media reported it was up to 600 million pounds ($817 million) and would involve job losses and some programing cuts as it copes with squeezed funding.

"In a rapidly changing media market, we continue to face substantial financial pressures," a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result we expect to make further savings over the next three years of around 10 percent of our costs," the statement added, noting "this is about the BBC becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences."

The funding shortfall has been exacerbated by fewer people opting to pay the annual licence fee, which is mandatory for every U.K. household watching live television channels.

The yearly fee, on which the BBC relies heavily, is currently 174.5 pounds.

The broadcaster collected 3.8 billion pounds from over 23 million licences in 2024-2025, but 3.6 million households declared they did not need one.

More than 1.1 billion pound was lost in revenues over the same period as people legitimately refused or dodged the fee.

The BBC is also grappling with wider changes in media consumption, such as streaming and on-demand services.

