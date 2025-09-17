Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

ISTANBUL

Teknofest Management Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar has announced the launch of "Küre," a new AI-supported, open-source digital encyclopedia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Teknofest Istanbul on Sept. 17, Bayraktar described Küre as a "reliable source of knowledge" and a "channel for truth."

Bayraktar emphasized that Küre will serve as a living, discussable reference with verified information. He noted that it already features nearly 50,000 articles, positioning it as a counter to biased global digital platforms.

"Küre is a reliable reference source where every piece of information is verified," he said.

Bayraktar portrayed Teknofest as more than a festival — it's a bold rejection of "centuries-old imitative slumber and learned helplessness," preparing Türkiye for future challenges by fostering a generation that designs rather than consumes technology.

This year's event expands horizons with 64 competitions, including 13 new ones, renewing its record as the world's largest technology festival.

Bayraktar highlighted the "Science Street" initiative, aimed at nurturing future scientists and laying foundations for brighter tomorrows.

"All the effort put forth, all the records broken, have one purpose: To show our youth that they can turn their dreams into reality. Our sacred struggle is to revive the self-confidence of the Teknofest generation," he added.

Addressing broader global issues, Bayraktar decried the world's drift into "terrifying darkness" where justice and morality are absent, and human dignity is disregarded.

Bayraktar framed digital independence as a frontline in the struggle for full sovereignty.

He warned that everyday technologies are being weaponized, tracking users in a "spider web" of surveillance.

"The Teknofest generation has given its own response. It brought NSosyal, Türkiye's social media, to life. NSosyal is a platform where everyone can freely produce ideas," he said.

The announcement of Küre builds on this, aiming to provide an unbiased, trustworthy alternative to global search engines and encyclopedias dominated by potentially skewed AI.