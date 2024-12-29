Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

ISTANBUL
Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

The acquisition of Italian giant Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle producer Baykar marks a milestone for the Turkish aviation industry, according to experts.

Founded in 1884, Piaggio Aerospace is best known for producing P.180 Avanti business jets, and aircraft engines.

Italy last week approved the sale of the company to Baykar.

“This is a remarkable development for [the Turkish aviation sector],” commented Erdoğan Karakuş, a retired lieutenant general.

Piaggio is a well-established company that has a certain level of aircraft construction capability and engine technology, he said, noting that Türkiye is not currently building small-scale passenger airplanes.

“One of the issues we face is engine production. In this respect, this is a remarkable development,” Karakuş furthered.

“Through this company [Piaggio Aerospace], we can produce fire-fighting aircraft and propeller-driven aircraft for short-distance flights,” he explained.

This cooperation will take Baykar to better places, said Güray Alpar, a retired major general, welcoming the deal as a “wise decision.”

“We are ahead in some areas. It [the acquisition of Piaggio] will benefit both sides,” Alpar commented, adding that this may open new doors to cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

Technology sharing is the key issue in this deal, according to Alpar, who also pointed out the problems Türkiye is having with developing engines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
Presidency reinstates secretary-general office

Presidency reinstates secretary-general office
Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike
Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units
Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing
UK study warns of perils in AI-driven intention economy

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿