Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

ISTANBUL

The acquisition of Italian giant Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle producer Baykar marks a milestone for the Turkish aviation industry, according to experts.

Founded in 1884, Piaggio Aerospace is best known for producing P.180 Avanti business jets, and aircraft engines.

Italy last week approved the sale of the company to Baykar.

“This is a remarkable development for [the Turkish aviation sector],” commented Erdoğan Karakuş, a retired lieutenant general.

Piaggio is a well-established company that has a certain level of aircraft construction capability and engine technology, he said, noting that Türkiye is not currently building small-scale passenger airplanes.

“One of the issues we face is engine production. In this respect, this is a remarkable development,” Karakuş furthered.

“Through this company [Piaggio Aerospace], we can produce fire-fighting aircraft and propeller-driven aircraft for short-distance flights,” he explained.

This cooperation will take Baykar to better places, said Güray Alpar, a retired major general, welcoming the deal as a “wise decision.”

“We are ahead in some areas. It [the acquisition of Piaggio] will benefit both sides,” Alpar commented, adding that this may open new doors to cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

Technology sharing is the key issue in this deal, according to Alpar, who also pointed out the problems Türkiye is having with developing engines.