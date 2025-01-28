Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes

Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes

ISTANBUL
Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes

The Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace and Türkiye's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Baykar signed a preliminary contract for the transfer of the business complexes.

"The preliminary contract for the transfer of the business complexes of Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation — the two companies operating under the Piaggio Aerospace brand — to the Turkish Company Baykar, a leader in the development and production of UAV systems and advanced aerospace technologies, has been signed," the Italian firm said.

The Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy authorized the transaction on Dec. 27, 2024, the press release recalled.

"The agreement was signed by Piaggio Aerospace's Extraordinary Commissioners Carmelo Cosentino, Vincenzo Nicastro and Gianpaolo Davide Rossetti – with the assistance of BonelliErede law firm – and by the CEO of Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, with the assistance of Gianni & Origoni law firm," the firm said.

"The closing of the transaction is expected in spring once a series of conditions have been met, including authorization from the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers."

In the coming weeks, a consultation with trade union representatives is also scheduled, and Baykar will present its plan for the relaunch of the business complexes of the two Italian companies.

In 2023, Baykar ranked among the top 10 exporters in Türkiye across all sectors, racking up $1.8 billion in exports.

In recent years, Baykar has generated more than 90 percent of its revenues from exports, delivering Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles) and Bayraktar AKINCI UCAVs to 35 countries.

deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye
Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey

Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey
Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting

Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting
Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025

Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025
Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices

Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices
Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors

Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿