BASE to bring together emerging artists in November

ISTANBUL
The ninth edition of BASE, an annual exhibition showcasing works by newly graduated artists from across Türkiye, will open its doors to art enthusiasts in Istanbul from Nov. 26 to 30.

 

According to a statement from the organizers, this year’s event will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Istanbul B Block. The exhibition will feature around 200 works created by 156 recent graduates from 43 universities in 36 cities, encompassing a wide range of disciplines including painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, video, new media, graphic design and traditional Turkish arts.

 

Held annually since its inception, BASE aims to support the creativity and artistic motivation of young artists while fostering dialogue between emerging talents, art professionals and audiences.

 

The selection committee for this year’s edition included Ani Çelik Arevyan, Canan Dağdelen, Canan Tolon, Derya Yücel, Ebru Yetişkin, Eda Kehale Argün, Ferda Dedeoğlu, Gürbüz Doğan Ekşioğlu, Guido Casaretto, İnci Furni, İrfan Önürmen, İsmet Doğan, M. Wenda Koyuncu, Necmi Sönmez, Pınar Öğrenci and Selim Bilen.

 

Curated by Derya Yücel, the 2025 exhibition takes shape around the theme “Boundaries and Possibilities,” bringing together works that explore creative and conceptual limits.

 

Open to the public free of charge, BASE will also host parallel exhibitions alongside the main showcase of 2025 graduates, offering a broader look into contemporary art production by Türkiye’s emerging artists.

