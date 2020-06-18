Başaksehir seeking away victory in week's opening game

İSTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

İSTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Başaksehir seeking away victory in weeks opening game

Turkish Süper Lig will continue with its 28th matchday on June 19 as MKE Ankaragücü will host Medipol Başaksehir.

The first match of the week will kick off at 9 p.m. local time (1800GMT) at Eryaman stadium of the capital Ankara.

At the end of week 27, Medipol Başaksehir with 16 wins, eight draws and three defeats had 56 points, just behind leaders Trabzonspor.

The MKE Ankaragucu won five matches, drew nine and were defeated in 13. They have 24 points, and are on the 17th position.

Following a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Istanbul side began with a good performance, and beat Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-0 at the Fatih Terim stadium.

MKE Ankaragücü's match with ninth-placed Gaziantep FK at the Kalyon stadium ended with a 1-1 draw.

Trabzonspor will have to beat Aytemiz Alanyaspor in an away game to stay atop the league.

Demir Grup Sivasspor are set to take on Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, while Galatasaray would host Gaziantep FK on Sunday.

Having 52 points, Sivasspor have the third place, Galatasaray fourth with 50 points, and Besiktas fifth with 44 points.

All games will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Başaksehir seeking away victory in week's opening game

Turkish Super Lig will continue with its 28th matchday on June 19 as MKE Ankaragücü will host Medipol Başaksehir.