Barenboim says to take ‘step back’ from some performing over illness

BERLIN
World-renowned conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim said on Oct. 4 he is stepping back from some performing engagements after he was diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.”

Barenboim, 79, had already cancelled a series of concerts for health reasons earlier this year.

He said he would also be dropping “some of his performing activities, especially conducting engagements,” in the next months.

“My health has deteriorated over the last months, and I have been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition. I must now focus on my physical well-being as much as possible,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that he had made the announcement with “a combination of pride and sadness.”

Argentina-born Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10, then become a leading conductor.

He earned further renown when he co-created a foundation and orchestra to promote co-operation among young musicians from Israel and Arab nations.

He also founded the Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin, which trains gifted musicians mainly from the Middle East and North Africa for a professional career.

Since 1992 he has been general musical director at Berlin’s State Opera.

