Bar associations law undermines Turkey's unity: CHP head

  • July 15 2020 09:28:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The recently passed bar associations law undermined Turkey's unity and integrity, claimed Turkey's main opposition leader on July 14. 

Speaking to the Republican People's Party's (CHP) parliamentary group, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu thanked his party's lawmakers for their active opposition to the bill during debates in the parliament.

"Objecting to this project, protecting Turkey's unity and integrity is a primary duty of the CHP, which carried out this duty," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu criticized the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli for supporting the bill.

"I call on the conscience of nationalists and those who love their flag and county: Why did you favor this bill?" Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

He claimed that by backing the law the MHP betrayed its history.

Parliament last Saturday passed the law allowing the country's bar associations to split into smaller groups.

Ruling AKP and MHP lawmakers backed the law, while all other opposition parties opposed it.

The CHP has said it will challenge the law in Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

Under the law, bar associations that have more than 5,000 members can split into other bar associations as long as they have at least 2,000 lawyers as members.

Each bar association in the provinces will be represented by three delegates and a president in the General Assembly of Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

