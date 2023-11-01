Banks’ profits hit 440 billion Turkish Liras

Banks’ profits hit 440 billion Turkish Liras

ANKARA
Banks’ profits hit 440 billion Turkish Liras

The combined net profit of Turkish banks increased by 53.5 percent in January-September from a year ago to 439.7 billion Turkish Liras ($16.1 billion).

Total assets of the banking sector rose more than 47 percent from the end of 2022 to amount to 21.09 trillion liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) showed.

Loans extended by lenders grew 41.3 percent over the same period to reach 10.7 trillion liras. Banks’ interest income from loans leaped 76 percent compared with the January-September period of 2022, but their interest expenses soared 161 percent.

They paid 907 billion liras in interest on deposits, up 209 percent year-on-year, while total interest expenses rose 161 percent. Consequently, banks’ net interest income declined 4.2 percent to 477 billion liras.

The share of non-performing loans in total loans was 1.53 percent at the end of September.

“Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, increased by 50.2 percent compared to the end of last year to 13.3 trillion,” BDDK said.

The total shareholders' equity stood at 1.9 trillion liras, pointing to an annual increase of 35 percent. Banks boosted their securities portfolio by 51 percent to 6.75 trillion liras.

The capital adequacy standard ratio was 18.52 percent.

There were a total of 56 banks operating in Türkiye as of September, with nearly 11,000 branches and around 208,000 employees.

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit shrunk nearly 50 percent in September

Foreign trade deficit shrunk nearly 50 percent in September
Over 39 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in nine months

Over 39 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in nine months
War with Hamas may hit Israel’s economy hard

War with Hamas may hit Israel’s economy hard
US auto strike nears end as union, GM reach deal

US auto strike nears end as union, GM reach deal
We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek
Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.