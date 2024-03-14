Banks introduce curbs on credit card cash advances

Banks introduce curbs on credit card cash advances

ISTANBUL
Banks introduce curbs on credit card cash advances

Turkish banks have introduced limitations on the number of installments on credit card cash advances after the Central Bank said it was closely watching credit card spending.

Some lenders cut the number of installments on cash advances this week, banking sector sources said.

Both public and private banks reduced the number of maximum installments from 12 to three months, according to the sources.

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said in February that the authorities were closely watching the spike in credit card spending and that they were working on this.

According to the data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BBDK), the annual growth in credit card spending was 154 percent in January, while the total loan growth was more than 50 percent.

Banks, however, are not taking any measures on credit cards other than the limitation on cash advances, said the sources.

The number of credit cards in Türkiye increased by 17 percent year-on-year to 119 million in January, according to the latest numbers from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

Meanwhile, rates on commercial loans have increased sharply.

Some private lenders increased the annual interest rate on commercial loans from 48 percent to 77 percent in February, one banking source said, adding that public banks also raised the rates from 52 percent to 56 percent.

The interest rate on commercial loans was 54.06 percent on average as of March 1, according to data from the Central Bank. The rate climbed to 54.36 percent in the week ending Feb. 9, the highest level since March 2002.

The monthly rate on personal loans charged by some public banks also increased from 4.24 percent to 4.4 percent, while some private banks hiked the rate above 5 percent.

The Central Bank last week additional tightening measures to reinforce its commitment to a tight monetary policy stance, making adjustments within the scope of the loan growth-based securities maintenance practice.

Accordingly, the monthly growth limit for lira commercial loans was reduced from a previous 2.5 percent to 2 percent.

The monthly growth limit for general-purpose loans, previously set at 3 percent, was revised down to 2 percent.

To curb demand and bring inflation under control, the Central Bank hiked the main policy rate from 8.5 percent in last June to 45 percent.

In a report issued this week, analysts at Bank of America argued that they now see a 300-500 basis point hike as possible in April.

“If the Central Bank hikes in March or April, we think that capital inflows can restart in the second quarter,” they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

    Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

  2. Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

    Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

  3. Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

    Aid ship slowly heads for Gaza as calls for assistance grow

  4. Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape

    Polanski to face civil trial over 1973 rape

  5. Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study

    Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study
Recommended
Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan
Argentina inflation slows for a second month

Argentina inflation slows for a second month 
Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study

Record dividends paid out to shareholders in 2023: Study
Construction costs rise 16 pct monthly

Construction costs rise 16 pct monthly
‘Job ghosting’ haunts Turkish companies

‘Job ghosting’ haunts Turkish companies
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit
WORLD Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

The Turkish food industry aims to increase its exports to the large Japanese market to $1 billion in the medium term.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿