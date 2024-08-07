Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies

Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies

TOKYO
Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) deputy governor said on Wednesday that officials would stick to their ultra-loose monetary policies given market volatility, sparking a big drop in the yen, while stocks rose.

Investors were jittery after the Nikkei surged more than 10 percent on Aug. 6, a day after tanking more than 12 percent on concerns about a possible U.S. recession and the stronger yen.

Major shares reversed earlier losses to mark gains. Toyota rose 1.07 percent, semiconductor test-maker Advantest rose 1.09 percent and Nintendo added 2.02 percent.

The yen has appreciated sharply since Japan's Central Bank last week hiked interest rates for only the second time in 17 years, indicating plans for more if the economy performs as officials expect.

But in a speech yesterday morning, BoJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida took a more dovish stance.

"I believe that the bank needs to maintain monetary easing with the current policy interest rate for the time being, with developments in financial and capital markets at home and abroad being extremely volatile," he said.

Uchida said that in recent days, "the yen has appreciated significantly against the U.S. dollar, since large positions that had been built up on a weaker yen are being unwound."

"Moreover, partly due to the correction of the yen's depreciation, stock prices in Japan have declined to a greater extent than other economies," he added.

After his speech, one dollar bought 146.69 yen, compared with 144.68 in New York.

"The market will likely remain nervous about the direction of the dollar-yen," brokerage house Monex said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

  2. Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

    Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

  3. PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

    PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

  4. Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

    Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

  5. Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors

    Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors
Recommended
Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek
Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers

New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers
Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July
All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline

All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline
Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’

Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’
WORLD Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg News has apologized and taken “disciplinary action” against a number of its editorial staff after the outlet “prematurely” published news of the Türkiye-mediated historic prisoner swap between Russia and the United States last week.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿