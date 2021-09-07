Bank branch to turn into painting museum

  • September 07 2021 07:00:00

A historic building that once served as a bank branch for many years and eventually was registered as a “cultural property” by authorities in Istanbul’s iconic İstiklal Avenue will now serve as a painting museum after the completion of restoration works.

Gül İrepoğlu, a well-known Turkish architect, art historian and writer, has been appointed as the founding curator of the museum, where rare artworks from the İşbank collection will be presented to the public.

With more than 2,500 works by more than 950 prominent artists from Osman Hamdi Bey to Şeker Ahmet Paşa, the collection is considered one of the largest and most admired art collections in Turkey.

İrepoğlu will also prepare the first permanent and temporary exhibitions of the museum and will also put her signature under a comprehensive work on the collection.

The İşbank Painting Museum, planned to open at the end of 2022, is expected to serve as a fully-equipped building meeting cultural and artistic purposes with its bookstore, art library, multi-purpose hall, workshops and exhibition floors.

