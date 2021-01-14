Bangladeshi port has investment potential for Turkey: Official

DHAKA-Anadolu Agency

Significant development projects are in pipeline in Bangladesh’s main port city Chittagong that "may attract investment from Turkey," an official statement said on Jan. 13.

"Chittagong Port, historic gateway to Bangladesh, presents many opportunities for Turkish companies to invest," the statement by the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh said, adding that "prominent Turkish LPG company Aygaz A.S. will hopefully be the first one to do so."

The statement came after a four-day tour of Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan to Chittagong on Jan. 9-12, 2021.

The Turkish diplomat met a number of officials, business leaders and academicians during his tour at Chittagong, also the commercial hub of the South Asian nation.

Honorary Consul General of Turkey Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Commercial Counsellor of Turkey Kenan Kalaycı, İsmail Gündoğdu, the Turkish Cooperation, and Coordination Agency’s (TİKA) coordinator in Bangladesh and Gizem Aydın Erdem, the second secretary and press counselor of the Turkish embassy, also accompanied Turan during his visit.

Turan called on Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, the chairman of Chittagong Port Authority and Zahirul Alam Dubash, the chairman of Chittagong Development Authority, and met Mahbubul Alam, the president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Underlining the prospects of bilateral business between the two Muslim countries, the statement added: "Bilateral trade relations and investment opportunities were discussed."

The Turkish delegation team also toured the newly built impressive World Trade Center building in Chittagong.

"Turkey will explore the opportunity to become a partner country at one of the next editions of Chittagong Trade Fair," the statement said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turan said: "Turkish investors are increasingly interested in Bangladesh. Arcelik, one of Turkey’s best household appliances brand, bought majority shares of Singer Bangladesh two years ago. Now Aygaz, a large LPG company, is preparing for a significant investment in Chittagong Port."

Soon more Turkish companies will build partnerships in Bangladesh, he said, adding that Turkey is also looking into large infrastructure projects and service sector.

"Building a Turkish hospital will be just one of them," he added.

During his meeting with Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, the vice chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Turan also highlighted various possibilities of academic cooperation with Turkish universities.

On the second day, the Turkish team visited Shah-e Jamee Masjid, a heritage of the Mughal Empire, serving the Muslims of Chittagong since 1666. Late Turkish President Suleyman Demirel also visited the mosque on March 26, 1977.

They visited Nazmiye Demirel Health Clinic innovated by TİKA.

"Turan emphasized the importance of health services during COVID-19 and urged the Chittagong City Corporation to use the whole building for that purpose," the statement added.

TİKA will soon complete the refurbishment of the health clinic, he assured.

On the way back to Dhaka, the Turkish ambassador visited Atatürk Model High School in the southern Feni district.

The educational institution was established in 1939 and named after modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.