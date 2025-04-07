Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

DHAKA
Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

Bangladesh has said it had granted a license to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, as punishing U.S. tariffs raise fears for its key garment sector.

"We granted them approval," Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud, chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, told reporters.

Mahmud said it was granted on March 28, several days before U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his wide-ranging tariff programme that sent global markets into a tailspin.

The new tariff on Bangladesh goods was set at 37 percent, hiking duties from the previous 16 percent on cotton.

Musk has a highly visible White House role as Trump's right-hand man and his meetings with foreign leaders have raised questions about the blurring of the line between his official roles and business interests.

Dhaka's interim authorities, who took over after a student-led revolution toppled the hardline former government in August 2024, are seeking U.S. diplomatic support.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, held an emergency meeting on April 5 to assess the impact of the tariffs on the world's second-largest garment producer.

Nobel Prize winner Yunus will write to Trump about the tariffs, his press secretary said on April 6. 

Musk and Yunus spoke in February about bringing Starlink, which provides internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, to Bangladesh.

Textile and garment production account for about 80 percent of exports from the South Asian country.

Bangladesh exports $8.4 billion of garments annually to the United States.

That accounts for about 20 percent of Bangladesh's total exports of ready-made garments.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

    Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

  2. Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

    Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

  3. Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

    Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

  4. Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

    Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

  5. CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention

    CHP endorses Özel’s slate for top boards at convention
Recommended
Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week

Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week
Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent

Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent
Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security

Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security
Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek

Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek
Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution

Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution
WORLD Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

A measles outbreak has killed a second child in the southwestern United States, authorities said, with almost 650 people now infected as the highly contagious disease spreads.

ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿