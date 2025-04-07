Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

DHAKA

Bangladesh has said it had granted a license to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, as punishing U.S. tariffs raise fears for its key garment sector.

"We granted them approval," Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud, chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, told reporters.

Mahmud said it was granted on March 28, several days before U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his wide-ranging tariff programme that sent global markets into a tailspin.

The new tariff on Bangladesh goods was set at 37 percent, hiking duties from the previous 16 percent on cotton.

Musk has a highly visible White House role as Trump's right-hand man and his meetings with foreign leaders have raised questions about the blurring of the line between his official roles and business interests.

Dhaka's interim authorities, who took over after a student-led revolution toppled the hardline former government in August 2024, are seeking U.S. diplomatic support.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, held an emergency meeting on April 5 to assess the impact of the tariffs on the world's second-largest garment producer.

Nobel Prize winner Yunus will write to Trump about the tariffs, his press secretary said on April 6.

Musk and Yunus spoke in February about bringing Starlink, which provides internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, to Bangladesh.

Textile and garment production account for about 80 percent of exports from the South Asian country.

Bangladesh exports $8.4 billion of garments annually to the United States.

That accounts for about 20 percent of Bangladesh's total exports of ready-made garments.