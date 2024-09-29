Baltic states, Poland seek EU funds for border defense line

HELSINKI
NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will seek European Union funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus, Estonia’s officials have said.

The three Baltic countries initially announced the plan for a “Baltic Defense Line” in January. In May, Poland announced a similar project called the “Eastern Shield” with a purpose to strengthen its borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and with Belarus.

“The need for a [Baltic] defense line stems from the security situation and supports NATO’s new forward defense concept,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in a statement, adding that “it is extremely important to coordinate our activities with Poland.”

“At the same time, it strengthens the security of the European Union and the military defense of its borders, which is why we clearly see that the EU could also financially support the project,” he said.

The defense ministers of the four European countries located on NATO's eastern flank met in the southeastern Latvian city of Daugavpils on Sept. 27 to discuss the project's funding.

They didn’t specify how much financial aid they would be seeking for the project from Brussels but noted in a joint statement that “Russia’s war against Ukraine has shown that creating physical obstacles on an open ground with no natural defensive cover is paramount even in technologically advanced warfare.”

The defense line excludes coastal defenses on the Baltic Sea that is shared by the four countries.

