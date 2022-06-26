Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

  • June 26 2022 11:56:00

Wales captain Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC following his departure from Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Bale confirmed his plans to join LAFC in a post on Twitter following widespread reports about the move.

“See you soon, Los Angeles,” the 32-year-old wrote on June 25. An accompanying video showed Bale wearing an LAFC shirt and cap.

Earlier the Los Angeles Times said Bale will be eligible to play for LAFC from July 1.

ESPN reported that Bale will fly to Los Angeles at the end of next week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player and has spent the last eight seasons with Real Madrid, winning three domestic championships and five Champions League titles.

The Welshman has scored 139 league goals in his club career with 39 goals in 106 internationals for Wales.

Bale played a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for this year’s World Cup, where it will face the United States, England and Iran in the group stage in Qatar.

It marks the first time Wales has qualified for the tournament since the 1958 finals.

Bale’s signing comes as LAFC bid to build on a strong start to the MLS season.

The California club leads the Western Conference standings with 30 points from 15 games.

Bale will be the second high-profile international signing the club has made in recent weeks. Former Juventus and Italy international Giorgio Chiellini joined the club earlier this month.

News of Bale’s decision to head to MLS comes just days after reports in Britain indicated he was in talks with Cardiff over a possible move.

His former club Tottenham and Newcastle were also mooted as possible destinations.

TURKEY Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires

Some 4,500 hectares of land burned in Marmaris wildfires
