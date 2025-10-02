Baku, Yerevan reiterate commitment to deal

COPENHAGEN
Azerbaijan’s President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated their commitment to the previously agreed-upon agreement, as the two met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen.

Emphasizing the significance of the agreements reached at the Washington summit in August —initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump — Aliyev and Pashinyan reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The leaders also highlighted the benefits of regional transportation links, exchanging views on ongoing infrastructure projects within Azerbaijani territory, the planned TRIPP (Trump International Peace and Prosperity Route) project traversing Armenian lands and the implementation of the Washington Declaration.

Both leaders welcomed the unanimous decision to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group and underscored the importance of continuing confidence-building measures, agreeing to maintain ongoing contacts.

While the Aug. 8 agreement does not constitute a formal peace treaty, it marks a significant diplomatic step toward normalizing bilateral relations and to end hostilities.

Among its provisions is the establishment of a new transit corridor named after Trump, reflecting a shifting geopolitical landscape amid waning Russian influence in the South Caucasus.

In September, the OSCE formally agreed to disband the Minsk Group, which had been established in 1992 to address the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

