Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran

Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran

ANKARA
Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 12 urged the United States and Israel to pull their forces and influence out of Iran, calling for an immediate end to escalating conflict.

 

During an iftar event for party officials and lawmakers in Ankara, Bahçeli condemned what he described as expanding military tensions and called for an immediate ceasefire and de‑escalation.

 

"The U.S. and Israel should withdraw from Iran," Bahçeli said, adding that "mutual dialogue and diplomacy must replace weapons — politics, not bullets, should be what speaks."

 

"I warn everyone: The fire of violence being stoked must be extinguished before it spreads to global and regional arenas."

 

The MHP leader reiterated his call for a ceasefire, saying, "Hands should join in pursuit of reconciliation rather than on triggers."

 

Bahçeli also framed the conflict as a warning for Ankara’s own diplomatic and security interests. "Türkiye must be cautious against intentions that could target this country and its people. Attempts to drag Türkiye into confrontation with Iran or other regional states must be met with sober judgment," he said.

 

He cautioned that continued escalation could turn the conflict into a protracted quagmire, comparing it to past extended engagements.

 

"Otherwise, Iran could become a new Afghanistan, new Iraq or even a new Vietnam for the U.S.–Israel partnership," Bahçeli said, urging policymakers to avoid deepening military entanglements.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

    AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

  2. Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

    Türkiye to turn COP31 into new threshold for climate action

  3. Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

    Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

  4. Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

    Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

  5. CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

    CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises
Recommended
CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises
Bangladesh top diplomat due in Ankara for regional talks

Bangladesh top diplomat due in Ankara for regional talks
NATO intercepts third ballistic missile from Iran launched at Türkiye

NATO intercepts third ballistic missile from Iran launched at Türkiye
Erdoğan says Türkiye pushing diplomacy to contain Iran crisis

Erdoğan says Türkiye pushing diplomacy to contain Iran crisis
Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war

Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war
Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions
WORLD Iranian supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: Pentagon

Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday he believes Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded.
ECONOMY Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dips under $100, stocks fall tracking Mideast war developments

Oil dipped under $100 Friday, but remained far above pre-Mideast war levels with no end in sight to disrupted crude supplies.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿