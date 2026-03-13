Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 12 urged the United States and Israel to pull their forces and influence out of Iran, calling for an immediate end to escalating conflict.

During an iftar event for party officials and lawmakers in Ankara, Bahçeli condemned what he described as expanding military tensions and called for an immediate ceasefire and de‑escalation.

"The U.S. and Israel should withdraw from Iran," Bahçeli said, adding that "mutual dialogue and diplomacy must replace weapons — politics, not bullets, should be what speaks."

"I warn everyone: The fire of violence being stoked must be extinguished before it spreads to global and regional arenas."

The MHP leader reiterated his call for a ceasefire, saying, "Hands should join in pursuit of reconciliation rather than on triggers."

Bahçeli also framed the conflict as a warning for Ankara’s own diplomatic and security interests. "Türkiye must be cautious against intentions that could target this country and its people. Attempts to drag Türkiye into confrontation with Iran or other regional states must be met with sober judgment," he said.

He cautioned that continued escalation could turn the conflict into a protracted quagmire, comparing it to past extended engagements.

"Otherwise, Iran could become a new Afghanistan, new Iraq or even a new Vietnam for the U.S.–Israel partnership," Bahçeli said, urging policymakers to avoid deepening military entanglements.