Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

ANKARA
Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli stated that Türkiye needs the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has indicated he may not run for office again.

“It is a fact that the Turkish Republic and the Turkish people are very much in need for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the architect of the roadmap of the new century,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on May 23.

In a statement on May 22, Erdoğan indicated that he may not seek another term in office, as the current constitution does not permit his presidential nomination.

“We don’t want a new constitution for ourselves but for our country. I have no concern about being reelected or running for office again. Our only concern is how to increase our country’s standards,” Erdoğan said.

On the contrary, Bahçeli says, “Rewinding history is irrational. Falling behind history is equivalent to disruption,” urging Erdoğan to continue his hard work for the future of Türkiye.

“It is the first time that the Turkish Republic is gaining a very strong momentum,” he suggested, stressing that Türkiye is advancing on a path to become a great superpower in the future.

“There are so many things President Erdoğan will accomplish. A president who has a genuine concern for the country should remain committed to it,” he said, recalling the process for creating a terror-free Türkiye.

Bahçeli and his MHP are the closest allies of Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). He previously suggested constitutional amendments to allow Erdoğan to run for office in the next elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

    Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

  2. Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

    Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

  3. After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses

    After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses

  4. Top Indonesian, Chinese officials discuss expanding trade

    Top Indonesian, Chinese officials discuss expanding trade

  5. In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in

    In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in
Recommended
Türkiye-Syria cooperation will grow in all areas: Erdoğan tells al-Sharaa

Türkiye-Syria cooperation will grow in all areas: Erdoğan tells al-Sharaa
Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
WORLD Rescuers say 9 children of Gaza doctor couple killed in Israeli strike

Rescuers say 9 children of Gaza doctor couple killed in Israeli strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors, with the Israeli army saying it was reviewing the reports.

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

The Central Bank has made changes to the reserve requirement ratios for short-term Turkish Lira-denominated funding obtained from abroad.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿