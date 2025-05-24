Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli stated that Türkiye needs the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has indicated he may not run for office again.

“It is a fact that the Turkish Republic and the Turkish people are very much in need for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the architect of the roadmap of the new century,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on May 23.

In a statement on May 22, Erdoğan indicated that he may not seek another term in office, as the current constitution does not permit his presidential nomination.

“We don’t want a new constitution for ourselves but for our country. I have no concern about being reelected or running for office again. Our only concern is how to increase our country’s standards,” Erdoğan said.

On the contrary, Bahçeli says, “Rewinding history is irrational. Falling behind history is equivalent to disruption,” urging Erdoğan to continue his hard work for the future of Türkiye.

“It is the first time that the Turkish Republic is gaining a very strong momentum,” he suggested, stressing that Türkiye is advancing on a path to become a great superpower in the future.

“There are so many things President Erdoğan will accomplish. A president who has a genuine concern for the country should remain committed to it,” he said, recalling the process for creating a terror-free Türkiye.

Bahçeli and his MHP are the closest allies of Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). He previously suggested constitutional amendments to allow Erdoğan to run for office in the next elections.