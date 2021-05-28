Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said that they will preserve the People’s Alliance despite the attempts by organized crime groups while referring to allegations of fugitive criminal network leader Sedat Peker.

“We will continue on our way resolutely, without heeding the harassment and hype of the countries that have turned against Turkey, organized crime networks, terrorist organizations, separatist outbreaks and opponents of democracy,” he said in a written statement on May 27.

The MHP will “sincerely protect the glorious existence” of the People’s Alliance, Bahçeli stated, referring to the MHP’s alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The Nationalist Movement Party dominates matters. Our party is aware of the vortex that Turkey wants to be drawn into, but its political position is also clear, and it is in favor of the nation,” he noted.

“Turkey’s agenda cannot be held hostage by video recordings,” Bahçeli stated.

The MHP leader accused the opposition parties of relying on “crime and terror organizations,” saying that they would not be successful by bargaining on Peker’s allegations.

Sedat Peker has been targeting Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and some former public officials and politicians by making extraordinary claims against them and publicizing those accusations online from the United Arab Emirates. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s office has issued a warrant for Peker.