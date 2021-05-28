Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

  • May 28 2021 12:49:25

Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

ANKARA
Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said that they will preserve the People’s Alliance despite the attempts by organized crime groups while referring to allegations of fugitive criminal network leader Sedat Peker.

“We will continue on our way resolutely, without heeding the harassment and hype of the countries that have turned against Turkey, organized crime networks, terrorist organizations, separatist outbreaks and opponents of democracy,” he said in a written statement on May 27.

The MHP will “sincerely protect the glorious existence” of the People’s Alliance, Bahçeli stated, referring to the MHP’s alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The Nationalist Movement Party dominates matters. Our party is aware of the vortex that Turkey wants to be drawn into, but its political position is also clear, and it is in favor of the nation,” he noted.

“Turkey’s agenda cannot be held hostage by video recordings,” Bahçeli stated.

The MHP leader accused the opposition parties of relying on “crime and terror organizations,” saying that they would not be successful by bargaining on Peker’s allegations.

Sedat Peker has been targeting Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and some former public officials and politicians by making extraordinary claims against them and publicizing those accusations online from the United Arab Emirates. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s office has issued a warrant for Peker.

Politics, mafia leader, president erdogan,

ECONOMY Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

    Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

  3. Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

    Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

  4. Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet

    Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet

  5. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’
Recommended
İYİ Party reveals proposal of ‘improved and strengthened parliamentary system’

İYİ Party reveals proposal of ‘improved and strengthened parliamentary system’
CHP leader reiterates call for early elections

CHP leader reiterates call for early elections
MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister

MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister
Turkey under attack, says interior minister

Turkey under attack, says interior minister
Former PM Yıldırım refutes claims on social media

Former PM Yıldırım refutes claims on social media
Ruling AKP about to complete draft bill on election law

Ruling AKP about to complete draft bill on election law
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'

Turkey's treasury and finance minister on Friday urged major financial actors in the country to adopt a "transformative role" in its limited resources more productively and preserving its financial strength.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.