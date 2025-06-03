Bahçeli hails 'terror-free Türkiye' bid as 'golden opportunity'

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has described the ruling bloc's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative as a “golden opportunity."

"Our Türkiye is moving forward with assertiveness and will continue in the lane of a new century. The success and stability of this progress, the climb to the summit of leading country and superpower depends on the joint efforts and honorable existence of our beloved nation," Bahçeli said on June 3 in a message marking Eid al-Adha.

Bahçeli was referring to a new process launched by the government aimed at eradicating terrorism. The initiative includes PKK's move to dissolve itself.

"A terror-free Türkiye will be the eternal feast of the Turkish nation. A tremendous trust will be entrusted to the future and the hopeful generation of the future. The period of sorrow and regret must end. The veins of provocation and domination must be dried up," Bahçeli said.

"The golden opportunity that our country has seized should not be missed. In this context, historical responsibilities fall on all of us and everyone ... A terror-free Türkiye will be a historical gain."

Bahçeli said "procedural and tonal accidents" should be avoided during the process.

“In an open and transparent manner, by excluding imposition and hidden agendas, our country and our ideals must be consciously protected ... Both as a party and with the spirit and stance of our alliance, we are working for a Türkiye that is completely free from its problems, growing and rising with might,” he said.

“Despite black propaganda, false news, unfounded allegations, slander and unfair accusations, we have never and will never compromise our struggle. No one should doubt that we carry the promise, values and goals of the Turkish nation with excitement.”

The MHP leader said the hoped-for success of the process would "turn Türkiye into a feast from head to toe" and strengthen civil and democratic politics.

"Türkiye and the Turkish nation will be the great power of the new century with the removal of bloody and lawless weapons and goals," he said.

"The Turkish nation is paving the way for the new century ... and shows the determination, belief and resilience to get rid of its chronic problems."