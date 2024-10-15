Bahçeli denies new process with DEM Party

Bahçeli denies new process with DEM Party

ANKARA
Bahçeli denies new process with DEM Party

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called his unexpected handshake with Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) officials an act of "brotherhood rather than the start of a new political process."

"It is well-known where those who take my extended hand out of context and drag it to other channels want to go," Bahçeli told MHP members in Ankara on Oct. 15.

A parliamentary session on Oct. 1 concluded with Bahçeli shaking hands with pro-Kurdish DEM Party co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan and several other MPs.

“Those who draw different conclusions from the hand I extended and make fabricated interpretations have surely fallen into the clutches of error and mistake,” Bahçeli said.

"We extend our hand not for a new process, but for brotherhood."

The MHP leader urged all political parties to prioritize the country's interests. "Today is a day of unity, today is a day of solidarity," he stated.

"There is room for everyone in the hearts of the Nationalist Movement Party and the [ruling] People's Alliance. Our heart is open to everyone who calls these lands homeland."

Bahçeli also issued a warning to the DEM Party, cautioning them against interpreting the gesture as a concession. "The state does not negotiate with a terrorist organization," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial
US court delays decision on Cihantimurs extradition

US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition
Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara
Iranian top diplomat to visit Türkiye for Mideast talks

Iranian top diplomat to visit Türkiye for Mideast talks
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Türkiye

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Türkiye
Gov’t delays plan to tax credit cards for defense funding

Gov’t delays plan to tax credit cards for defense funding
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿