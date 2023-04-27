Bad weather spell continues in Türkiye’s west, Istanbul

ISTANBUL

With thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains likely to batter western parts of the Türkiye, raising the possibility of flash floods and landslides, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a “yellow” alert for 10 provinces in Türkiye’s west, including Istanbul.

Events of lightning, thunderstorms and hail are also possible in the provinces of Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Çanakkale, Edirne, İzmir, Kırklareli, Kütahya, Manisa and Tekirdağ, the bureau warned.

The bureau’s latest weather report forecasts scattered and cloudy weather throughout the country, with localized thunderstorms and showers expected in the inner parts of Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, inner Anatolia and western Black Sea regions.

Meteorologists predict temperatures will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the inner and northern regions, with no significant changes in other parts of the country.

According to a statement by Istanbul’s regional forecast and early warning center, the weather in Istanbul and the Marmara region is likely to change suddenly, as temperatures will drop by 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, with a sudden drop of 12 degrees Celsius expected on April 28.

Edirne, Kırklareli, and Tekirdağ could also witness heavy rainfall.

Authorities have warned citizens to practice caution against potential hazards, such as flooding, lightning, local hail, and strong winds.