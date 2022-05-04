‘Bad Guys’ on top of US box office

LOS ANGELES
Universal’s animated action-comedy “The Bad Guys” again topped the North American box office this weekend, with an estimated take of $16.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on May 2.

“Bad Guys,” a sort of animal-centric version of “Oceans 11,” benefited from a relatively quiet moviegoing weekend, with the next big superhero film, Disney’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opening on May 6.

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $11.4 million.

Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” maintained its third place, taking in $8.3 million. To date it is the lowest grossing of the “Harry Potter” linked films.

Fourth spot again went to “The Northman” from Focus Features, at $6.3 million. The blood-soaked Viking tale stars Alexander Skarsgard.

And in fifth, up one spot from last week, was “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” at $5.5 million. Michelle Yeoh stars in the genre-bending film as a beleaguered laundromat owner.

“April was another good month at the domestic box office,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that the past two months showed “enormous improvement” over pandemic-scarred numbers.

 

