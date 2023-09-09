Baby's lifeless body recovered after Aksaray flood

AKSARAY

The lifeless body of a 3-month-old baby, who went missing in the devastating flood that struck the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray last weekend, has been discovered by search and rescue teams.

The flood, triggered by heavy rains on Sept. 3, wreaked havoc in the Sevinçli and Güçlünkaya villages. The torrential waters led to a rupture in the Kireçlik area, causing immense damage to the region. Tragically, Gülseren En, who was inside one of the vehicles caught in the flood, lost her life. However, her husband, Capan En, who was also in the same vehicle, and 13 individuals from other vehicles were rescued by emergency teams. The survivors received medical attention and have since been discharged from the hospital.

The most heart-wrenching part of the disaster unfolded when Asel, a 3-month-old infant of Nazif Balcan and Hayrice Balcan, was swept away by the relentless current of the floodwaters.

Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu, who visited the scene of the tragedy, expressed his condolences to the affected families, particularly the parents of baby Asel.

The governor disclosed that a team of 410 dedicated personnel had engaged in the extensive search and rescue operation. Asel's lifeless body was eventually located amidst thick mud, approximately 3 kilometers from the point the infant initially got swept away.