Baby's lifeless body recovered after Aksaray flood

Baby's lifeless body recovered after Aksaray flood

AKSARAY
Babys lifeless body recovered after Aksaray flood

The lifeless body of a 3-month-old baby, who went missing in the devastating flood that struck the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray last weekend, has been discovered by search and rescue teams.

The flood, triggered by heavy rains on Sept. 3, wreaked havoc in the Sevinçli and Güçlünkaya villages. The torrential waters led to a rupture in the Kireçlik area, causing immense damage to the region. Tragically, Gülseren En, who was inside one of the vehicles caught in the flood, lost her life. However, her husband, Capan En, who was also in the same vehicle, and 13 individuals from other vehicles were rescued by emergency teams. The survivors received medical attention and have since been discharged from the hospital.

The most heart-wrenching part of the disaster unfolded when Asel, a 3-month-old infant of Nazif Balcan and Hayrice Balcan, was swept away by the relentless current of the floodwaters.

Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu, who visited the scene of the tragedy, expressed his condolences to the affected families, particularly the parents of baby Asel.

The governor disclosed that a team of 410 dedicated personnel had engaged in the extensive search and rescue operation. Asel's lifeless body was eventually located amidst thick mud, approximately 3 kilometers from the point the infant initially got swept away.

TÜRKIYE Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

    Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

  2. UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

    UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

  3. Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills hundreds of people

  4. Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

    Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

  5. New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

    New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head
Recommended
Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four

Truck crashes into Turkish funeral killing four
Five terror suspects arrested in Diyarbakır raid

Five terror suspects arrested in Diyarbakır raid
Red deer relocated to Salda Lake area in conservation effort

Red deer relocated to Salda Lake area in conservation effort
Urartian monumental building unearthed in Van

Urartian monumental building unearthed in Van
Some 200,000 Iranians flock to eastern city in first half

Some 200,000 Iranians flock to eastern city in first half
Bull injured in wildfire under treatment in animal farm

Bull injured in wildfire under treatment in animal farm
WORLD UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police arrest escaped terror suspect in London

UK police on Saturday arrested a terror suspect who escaped from a London prison earlier this week, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
ECONOMY New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

New era begins for Türkiye-US trade relations: TAİK head

 The trade relations between Türkiye and the United States have entered a new era, says Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.