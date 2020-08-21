Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

  • August 21 2020 07:00:00

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Azeri mafia boss Nadir Salifov, who led a criminal organization operating in Russia and the former Soviet countries, was shot dead late Aug. 19 by his close friend while having dinner at a hotel in the southern province of Antalya.

The murder suspect, whose identity was kept anonymous by the police, was detained at a security check on a highway to Denizli province.

According to the police, the suspect shot Salifov in his head at the dinner table. While the suspect was on the run, Salifov died on the way to hospital on an ambulance.

Salifov, known as the leader of the “Lotu Guli group” directing fruit and vegetable trade in the former Soviet countries, was imprisoned in Azerbaijan just before he came to Turkey. He was deported in 2018.

Officials suggested he came to Turkey after his deportation through illegal means.

According to media reports, the killing may have links to a Russian mafia group and its boss, Guram Chikladze.

Salifov’s group had stabbed Chikladze in November 2019 in Istanbul, and in retaliation, the latter was preparing to kill Salifov.

Turkish police raided the Russian group on Feb. 2 and detained Chikladze with his 16 men.

