Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

  • October 11 2020 10:18:00

Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

BAKU/ANKARA
Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

Azerbaijan on Oct. 11 vowed a “befitting retaliation” against Armenia’s attacks which targeted Azerbaijani settlements despite a humanitarian cease-fire in place.

“The Armenian side aims to recapture the liberated territories. Armenia’s political-military leadership bears responsibility for perpetrated crimes. The Azerbaijani side will give a befitting retaliation!” President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

His remarks came right after an Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganja, violating a temporary cease-fire on humanitarian grounds, at 2 a.m. local time on Oct. 11 (2200GMT Saturday).

Dubbing the recent attack a “war crime,” Aliyev said it is also a “gross violation” of the Geneva Conventions.

The death toll in a recent Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja city, despite a cease-fire, rose to nine including four women on Oct. 11.

As many as 34 others, among them 16 women and six children, are injured, the Prosecutor General's Office in Azerbaijan said in a statement.

Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said the attacks were Armenia's "policy of vandalism and barbarism" against Azerbaijani civilians, and "an act of genocide."

Attacking civilians with destructive missiles is a war crime, a manifestation of immoral behavior of Armenia's political-military leadership, he tweeted.

Clashes erupted between the two countries on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

A humanitarian ceasefire agreed for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh came into force at 12 p.m. local time (0800GMT) on Oct. 10.

However, hours after the truce started, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenia is “grossly” violating the cease-fire agreement.

It said Armenian attempts to attack the Aghdere-Terter and Fizuli-Jabrayil fronts were successfully suppressed by the Azerbaijani military.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Some 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

    Turkish companies call S Arabia to take concrete steps

  2. Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

    Ottoman-era town protected meticulously for 44 years

  3. Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

    Parakeets dwelling in Istanbul disrupt natural balance

  4. Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

    Azerbaijan vows retaliation against Armenia attacks

  5. Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

    Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey
Recommended
CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred
Bus-train collision in central Thailand leaves at least 17 dead

Bus-train collision in central Thailand leaves at least 17 dead
Man shot dead at dueling Denver rallies, suspect in custody

Man shot dead at dueling Denver rallies, suspect in custody
India coronavirus cases cross 7 million

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million
29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report

29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery: Report
Madrid back in lockdown as Europe virus cases up 28% over week

Madrid back in lockdown as Europe virus cases up 28% over week
WORLD CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

The Council of Europe’s Director of Communications, Daniel Holtgen, has been appointed to the new position of Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes.

ECONOMY TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

Oct. 10 marked the fourth anniversary of the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project by the energy ministers of Russia and Turkey.
SPORTS Fans to be allowed in boxes in Turkish football matches

Fans to be allowed in boxes in Turkish football matches

Turkish football enthusiasts, at least a few lucky ones among them, will soon be able to watch their teams in their home stadiums again.