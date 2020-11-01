Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

BAKU

Azerbaijan displayed the power of Turks to the entire world with its latest fight with Armenia to liberate Nagorno-Karabagh, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 1 during his visit to Baku.

“We are proud of your success in the field. You showed the power of the Turk to the whole world,” he said after meeting with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev.

Stating that the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh are closely followed in Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said, “Our people urge us to give more support to Azerbaijan.”

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Azerbaijan has shown its self-confidence to the whole world on the ceasefire and on the table, despite being superior both in the field and according to international law.

“There are people who understand this and some who do not want to understand it. Everyone sees what Armenia is doing, and now it violates the ceasefire every time, but many do not want to tell this. Therefore, we will continue to defend our rights by further strengthening the solidarity between us.”

Çavuşoğlu said the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov has immediately expressed support after the İzmir earthquake, and the Turkish public has welcomed this move.

The Azerbaijani army has liberated 193 settlements from Armenian occupation, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday as clashes in Karabakh has been continuing for over four weeks.

“The heroic Azerbaijan army continues to save its occupied territories by demonstrating its strength and capabilities at the front line.”