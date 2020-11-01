Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

  • November 01 2020 16:01:27

Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

BAKU
Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

Azerbaijan displayed the power of Turks to the entire world with its latest fight with Armenia to liberate Nagorno-Karabagh, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Nov. 1 during his visit to Baku.

“We are proud of your success in the field. You showed the power of the Turk to the whole world,” he said after meeting with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev.

Stating that the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh are closely followed in Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said, “Our people urge us to give more support to Azerbaijan.”

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Azerbaijan has shown its self-confidence to the whole world on the ceasefire and on the table, despite being superior both in the field and according to international law.

“There are people who understand this and some who do not want to understand it. Everyone sees what Armenia is doing, and now it violates the ceasefire every time, but many do not want to tell this. Therefore, we will continue to defend our rights by further strengthening the solidarity between us.”

Çavuşoğlu said the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov has immediately expressed support after the İzmir earthquake, and the Turkish public has welcomed this move.

The Azerbaijani army has liberated 193 settlements from Armenian occupation, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday as clashes in Karabakh has been continuing for over four weeks.

“The heroic Azerbaijan army continues to save its occupied territories by demonstrating its strength and capabilities at the front line.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  2. Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

    Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

  3. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

    Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14

Turkey to continue exploration in East Med till Nov 14
Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon

Turkey condemns armed attack in Lyon
Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan

Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan
Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences

Quake-hit Turkey, Greece exchange condolences
EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece

EU, NATO offer assistance to quake-hit Turkey, Greece
Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh

Turkish, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss Upper Karabakh
WORLD China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Nov.1 for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkish agencies and associations will release foreign trade, manufacturing sector activity, inflation and cash balance data during the week.
SPORTS Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.