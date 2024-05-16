Azerbaijan rejects 'baseless' French claims of interference in New Caledonia

Azerbaijan rejects 'baseless' French claims of interference in New Caledonia

BAKU
Azerbaijan rejects baseless French claims of interference in New Caledonia

Azerbaijan on Thursday rejected French accusations of "interference" in New Caledonia, the Pacific territory hit by deadly pro-independence riots in recent days.

"We completely reject the baseless accusations," Azerbaijan's foreign ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh said. "We refute any connection between the leaders of the struggle for freedom in Caledonia and Azerbaijan."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday accused  Azerbaijan of "interference" in the unrest but did not expand on what he meant.

France deployed troops to New Caledonia's ports and international airport, banned TikTok and imposed a state of emergency on Thursday after three nights of clashes that have left four dead and hundreds wounded.

Pro-independence, largely indigenous protests against a French plan to impose new voting rules on its Pacific archipelago have spiralled into the deadliest violence since the 1980s, with a police officer among several killed by gunfire.

Palm-lined boulevards, usually thronged with tourists, were littered with debris and patrolled by armoured vehicles, while some fearful locals piled up household objects to make roadblocks.

There was a suspected arson attack on the building housing a consultative body for the indigenous Kanak people, its communications staff said, although the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

As part of a sweeping French response, security forces placed five suspected ringleaders under house arrest, according to a statement by the high commission, which represents the French state in New Caledonia.

House searches would be carried out "in the coming hours", it said.

More than 200 "rioters" have been arrested since the clashes broke out, the high commission said, numbering participants at up to 5,000 in greater Noumea.

It added that "people have been ambushing law enforcement officers" with "sustained fire from hunting rifles".

Hundreds of people, including 64 police, have been wounded, officials said, among the territory's population of around 270,000.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive
LATEST NEWS

  1. Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

    Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

  2. Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again

    Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again

  3. Inflation expectations improve: Central Bank survey

    Inflation expectations improve: Central Bank survey

  4. Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

    Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

  5. Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

    Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond
Recommended
Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive
Israel to hit back at genocide claims at UN top court

Israel to hit back at 'genocide' claims at UN top court
Palestinians call for Israeli ban as Gaza war spills into football

Palestinians call for Israeli ban as Gaza war spills into football
Ukraine battles to hold back Russia advance

Ukraine battles to hold back Russia advance
Putin in trade push on final day of China trip

Putin in trade push on final day of China trip
S Africa tells UN court Israel genocide hit new and horrific stage

S Africa tells UN court Israel 'genocide' hit 'new and horrific stage'
Israel says more troops to enter Rafah as US completes aid pier

Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as US completes aid pier
WORLD Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

Violence in Gaza surges after Israel vows to intensify Rafah offensive

Fighting raged Friday in Gaza after Israel vowed to intensify its ground offensive in Rafah despite international concerns for the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the southern city.
ECONOMY Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again

Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again

Home sales have declined for a third month since the start of this year as mortgage-financed sales continued to plunge but the pace of annual growth in home prices continued to ease.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿