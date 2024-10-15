Azerbaijan rejects Armenia's 'unrealistic' peace proposal

Azerbaijan rejects Armenia's 'unrealistic' peace proposal

BAKU
Azerbaijan rejects Armenias unrealistic peace proposal

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has turned down Armenia's proposal to sign a peace deal based on only previously agreed-upon principles, calling it "unrealistic."

During a ceremony in Baku where he accepted the credentials of Belgium’s newly-appointed ambassador to the country, Aliyev said that the Armenian government's proposal to sign such a deal with provisions that have yet to be agreed upon is unprecedented, according to an Azerbaijani presidential statement.

During the occupation of the Karabakh region, one of the primary provisions agreed upon as part of peace treaties proposed by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) Minsk Group was that "nothing could be agreed upon without all issues being agreed upon," Aliyev was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This was the position of the then-co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we continue to hold it. Unfortunately, some former Minsk Group members have changed their positions and now support Armenia's current unrealistic proposal," Aliyev added.

He also argued that while Yerevan has shown its willingness for peace by putting forth such proposals, Armenia is aware that these proposals will not be accepted.

"Despite all of this, the process continues," Aliyev said, stressing that negotiations between the two countries have been ongoing for two years and that patience, realism and a commitment to peace in the South Caucasus region are required.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and the demarcation of their border.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an anti-terrorist operation after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Climate change solutions not always good for biodiversity

Climate change solutions not always good for biodiversity
Myanmar ties China with lowest internet freedom: Study

Myanmar ties China with lowest internet freedom: Study
Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-counting of ballots

Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-counting of ballots
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament

New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania under asylum deal

Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania under asylum deal
First EU-Gulf summit gather to avert Mideast conflagration

First EU-Gulf summit gather to avert Mideast 'conflagration'
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿