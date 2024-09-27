Armenian PM says peace with Azerbaijan 'within reach'

NEW YORK

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that peace with Azerbaijan was "within reach," appealing to his neighbor to sign a treaty to turn the page on decades of conflict.

"Today I want to say that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only is possible, but is within reach," Pashinyan said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25.

"All we need to do is reach out and take it," he said.

"The pain is very deep and intense, but we must now focus on peace, because peace is the only truth understandable to the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Pashinyan said he was ready to meet the Baku government's key demand of allowing transportation access across Armenian soil to the exclave of Nakhchivan, letting Azerbaijan connect its main territory with its ally Türkiye.

"The Republic of Armenia is ready to fully ensure the safety of the passage of cargo vehicles and people on its territory. It is our wish, our commitment, and we can do it," Pashinyan said, saying it could become a "crossroads of peace."

Pashinyan said that Armenia had its own issues with Azerbaijan's constitution but that it did not see any obstacle as a peace agreement "solves the problem."

Azerbaijan and Armenia both say that 80 percent of a treaty is ready, including border delineation, but Azerbaijan first wants a resolution of all issues.

A treaty and diplomatic relations would improve "the overall atmosphere" between the two countries, which will "significantly facilitate the solution of the remaining issues," Pashinyan said.

On the same day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the two countries' foreign ministers in New York.

Blinken "encouraged continued progress by both countries to finalize an agreement as soon as possible," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.