Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

  • November 21 2021 10:34:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 on Nov. 20 to sit in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor broke open the scoring when Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar fired a right-footed volley at close range in minute 14 at Bahçeşehir Okullari stadium.

In minute 42, Emre Akbaba netted for Alanyaspor but the goal was disallowed following a VAR (Video assistant referee) decision for an offside call.

Beşiktaş found a goal in minute 64 with Rachid Gezzal but that was also disallowed due to an offside.

The home team doubled the lead when another Senegalese player, Famara Diedhio, scored in stoppage time.

Third-place Alanyaspor increased their points to 24 points while Beşiktaş remained in the seventh spot with 20.

