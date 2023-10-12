Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests

Aydın witnesses thrive in Caretta caretta nests

The western Aydın city's coastal districts of Didim and Kuşadası have witnessed a significant increase in the number of Caretta caretta nests this year, with 502 hatchlings from nine nests introduced to the sea.

Despite the absence of designated nesting areas for Caretta carettas in Aydın, the rare sea turtles have been spotted nesting every year since 2011. This year, the region saw a remarkable surge in nesting activities.

Research conducted by the Ecosystem Protection and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD) revealed the presence of five Caretta caretta nests in Didim and four in Kuşadası, where a total of 720 eggs were laid.

EKODOSD head Bahattin Sürücü said more than 70 percent of the eggs hatched successfully, resulting in 502 healthy hatchlings being released into the sea.

Sürücü expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a further increase in Caretta caretta nests in the city in the coming years. He expressed hope that Aydın would be officially recognized as a nesting area in the near future.

However, Sürücü also raised concerns about the threat posed by plastic pollution, stressing the importance of collective efforts to clean the beaches and seas of plastics.

Sea turtles found deceased in the area were sent to the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) in Dalyan, Sürücü informed, and research conducted at the center revealed the presence of plastic residues in the digestive systems of these unfortunate animals.

