'Avoid escalation': World reacts to Israel strike on Iran

ISTANBUL - AFP

People look over damage to buildings in Nobonyad Square following Israeli airstrikes on June 13, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.

World leaders urged restraint on Friday after Israel pounded Iran, striking 100 targets including nuclear and military sites, and killing senior figures, including nuclear scientists and the armed forces chief of staff.

Here is a roundup of key reactions:

- 'Cannot have nuclear bomb': United States

U.S. President Donald Trump, told Fox News he was aware Israel was going to conduct strikes on Iran before it happened and said: "Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see."

Fox News also reported that "Trump noted the U.S. is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates."

- 'Maximum restraint': U.N.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asked "both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford," according to a spokesperson.

Guterres was "particularly concerned" by Israel's strikes on nuclear installations amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

- Nuclear facilities 'must never be attacked' : IAEA head -

U.N. nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said on Friday that nuclear facilities "must never be attacked" and called "on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation" following Israeli strikes on Iran.

"This development is deeply concerning... I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement to board members.

- 'Aggressive actions': Türkiye

"Israel must put an immediate end to its aggressive actions that could lead to further conflicts," Türkiye's foreign ministry said in a statement.

- Concerned of 'sharp escalation' : Kremlin

Russia on Friday slammed Israeli strikes on its ally Iran's nuclear facilities and military command centres as "unacceptable" and "unprovoked".

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign U.N. member state, its citizens, peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

- 'Deeply worried' : China

"The Chinese side... is deeply worried about the severe consequences that such actions might bring," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, calling "on relevant parties to take actions that promote regional peace and stability and to avoid further escalation of tensions".

- 'Reasonable reaction': Czech Republic

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Iran "is supporting so many players, including the Hezbollah and Hamas movements, with the intention to destroy the state of Israel, and also seeking a nuclear bomb", that "I see that this was a reasonable reaction from the state of Israel towards a possible threat of a nuclear bomb".

- 'Avoid furher escalation' : Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged both Israel and Iran to avoid any "further escalation."

Both sides should refrain from steps that could "destabilise the entire region," said Merz, adding that he had been briefed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the raids and had convened a meeting of Germany's security cabinet.

- 'Avoid any escalation' : France

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could undermine regional stability," France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that Israel had the right to protect itself and called for "maximum restraint" from all parties.

"France reaffirms Israel's right to defend itself and ensure its security," Macron said in English on X. "To avoid jeopardizing the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate."

- 'Dangerous escalation': Hamas

"This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region," said the Iran-backed, Palestinian militant group, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

- No 'battleground': Jordan

"Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict," a government spokesperson told AFP after Jordan closed its airspace.

- 'Dangerous approach' : Oman

Nuclear talks mediator Oman said "calls on the international community to adopt a clear and firm position to put an end to this dangerous approach, which threatens to rule out diplomatic solutions and jeopardise the security and stability of the region".

- 'Strong condemnation': Qatar

Gaza mediator Qatar expressed "its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack," the Gulf state's foreign ministry said, adding that the "dangerous escalation threatens security and stability of the region and hinders efforts to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions".

- 'Reduce tensions urgently': UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement: "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region."

- 'Serious threat to international peace': African Union

The AU chair, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, "expresses grave concern over reports of an Israeli airstrike on Iran and the ensuing escalation of hostilities in the Middle East," it said in a statement.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. He pointed out that the current developments pose a serious threat to international peace and security," it added.

- 'Legitimate right to defend itself': Yemen's Houthi rebels

Tehran-backed Houthi rebels said on Telegram they backed "Iran's full and legitimate right to... develop its nuclear programme" and that "we strongly condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirm its full and legitimate right to respond by all possible means".