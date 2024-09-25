Autumn influx to ‘Golden Triangle’ of cultural tourism begins

ANTALYA
With the arrival of autumn, cultural tourism across Türkiye is picking up pace, particularly in Istanbul-Ephesus-Cappadocia, which tourism representatives have dubbed the “Golden Triangle.”

“Cultural tourism is different from regular tourism. It primarily attracts middle-aged retirees once school holidays end,” explained Recep Yavuz, chairman of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group. “These tourists have higher expectations and contribute more significantly to the country’s economy.”

“They don’t just visit, they explore, spend money and immerse themselves in the local culture.”

Türkiye is home to 21 UNESCO World Heritage sites with an additional 80 sites on the candidate list. “This wealth of UNESCO-recognized sites, spanning the entire country, positions Türkiye as one of the most important destinations for cultural tourism,” Yavuz noted.

The “Golden Triangle” — Istanbul, Ephesus and Cappadocia — has become the focal point for cultural tourists.

Yavuz emphasized that most cultural tourists visit all three locations during their trips, particularly in the fall and spring months.

While Western European tourists, especially from Germany, remain steady visitors, the demographic has shifted.

“We now see significant numbers of tourists from South America, as well as from the Far East. There’s also a growing interest from Eastern Europe, especially from countries like Poland and Russia,” Yavuz said.

However, challenges remain. Rising fuel prices and entry fees to archaeological sites have strained the industry. “Cultural tours rely heavily on these sites, and if we keep entry prices reasonable, especially during off-peak periods, it would significantly boost tourism,” Yavuz said.

“Right now, these fees add up significantly, sometimes leading to sites being cut from tour programs.”

