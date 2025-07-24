Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

ISTANBUL
Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

Türkiye’s automotive supply industry continues to expand its global footprint, exporting products to 202 countries, free zones and autonomous regions between January and June 2025, according to data compiled from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB).

In the first half of the year, automotive exports totaled $19.98 billion, with automotive supply products accounting for 38.4 percent of that figure.

Compared to the same period last year, supply industry exports rose by 6.17 percent, reaching $7.68 billion, up from $7.23 billion.

Germany remained the top destination, receiving $1.67 billion worth of parts — a 5.3 percent increase from the previous year. France followed with $542.5 million, marking a 13.6 percent rise, while the United States ranked third with $527.1 million, up 7.4 percent.

Other major importers included Romania ($509.6 million), Italy ($454 million) and Spain, which saw a notable 32.5 percent increase to $440.2 million. The United Kingdom, despite a slight 0.6 percent decline, remained seventh with $359.7 million in imports. Poland, Czechia and Belgium rounded out the top 10, with Belgium recording an 11.7 percent increase to $188.8 million.

In total, the top ten countries accounted for $5.23 billion in exports. The remaining 192 destinations received $2.45 billion worth of automotive parts.

supplies,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July
Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership

Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership
Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth
Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft

Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft
IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche
Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce

Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce
Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿