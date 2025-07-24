Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive supply industry continues to expand its global footprint, exporting products to 202 countries, free zones and autonomous regions between January and June 2025, according to data compiled from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB).

In the first half of the year, automotive exports totaled $19.98 billion, with automotive supply products accounting for 38.4 percent of that figure.

Compared to the same period last year, supply industry exports rose by 6.17 percent, reaching $7.68 billion, up from $7.23 billion.

Germany remained the top destination, receiving $1.67 billion worth of parts — a 5.3 percent increase from the previous year. France followed with $542.5 million, marking a 13.6 percent rise, while the United States ranked third with $527.1 million, up 7.4 percent.

Other major importers included Romania ($509.6 million), Italy ($454 million) and Spain, which saw a notable 32.5 percent increase to $440.2 million. The United Kingdom, despite a slight 0.6 percent decline, remained seventh with $359.7 million in imports. Poland, Czechia and Belgium rounded out the top 10, with Belgium recording an 11.7 percent increase to $188.8 million.

In total, the top ten countries accounted for $5.23 billion in exports. The remaining 192 destinations received $2.45 billion worth of automotive parts.