Auto supply industry aims for $16 billion in exports this year

BURSA
The auto supply industry aims to boost its export revenue to around $15-16 billion this year, according to Baran Çelik, board chair of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).

Çelik stated that last year, the automotive industry set an all-time record with exports totaling $37.2 billion.

“We have set our automotive industry's export target for 2025 at $39 billion. Considering that the supply industry accounts for an average of 40 percent of total automotive exports, we anticipate that the supply industry will reach an export figure in the range of $15-16 billion dollars in 2025,” he said.

In 2024, the supply industry achieved a foreign sales figure of $14.9 billion, an increase of 5.18 percent from the previous year, according to Çelik.

The supply industry’s largest export market was Germany at $ 3.2 billion, while shipments to the U.S., the second-largest market, surged 20 percent annually to surpass $1 billion, Çelik said.

Çelik highlighted that the supply industry made the greatest contribution to the automotive sector, followed by passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Turkish supply industry exports parts to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and the aftermarket, he said.

“There is incredible dynamism and growth in our supply industry, particularly in exports to the aftermarket. We believe we will reach much larger record export values in the aftermarket in the coming years,” Çelik added.

