Auto sector’s production rises 3 percent in first nine months

ISTANBUL

The total automotive production in Türkiye increased by 3 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year, while exports rose by 6 percent in unit terms, according to market data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

During the nine-month period, the total automotive production reached 1.03 million units. Passenger car production, however, declined by 3 percent to 637,450 units.

In terms of vehicle groups, production in the commercial vehicle segment rose by 15 percent, with light commercial vehicles up 17 percent, while heavy commercial vehicle production fell by 4 percent.

The overall capacity utilization rate of the automotive industry stood at 65 percent during this period. By vehicle group, capacity utilization was recorded at 66 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), 55 percent for trucks, 65 percent for buses and midibuses and 39 percent for tractors.

Automotive exports in the first nine months increased by 6 percent in unit terms compared to the same period last year, reaching 769,625 units. Passenger car exports declined by 7 percent, while commercial vehicle exports surged by 28 percent.

In value terms, total automotive exports rose by 11.3 percent to $29.7 billion in the nine-month period. Passenger car exports increased by 8 percent to $8.4 billion.

The overall market grew by 9 percent year-on-year in the first nine months, reaching 958,847 units. The passenger car market expanded by 10 percent, totaling 742,687 units.

In September alone, total production slipped by 0.1 percent year-on-year to 123,293 units, while passenger car production dropped sharply by 14.7 percent to 72,971 units.